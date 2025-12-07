Crimean Tatar National Movement Activist Ayder Seiytosmanov Deceased In Belgium

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Refat Chubarov, head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"In the evening of December 6, 2025, at the UZ Gent University Clinic (Ghent, Belgium), the heart of Ayder Seiytosmanov stopped. An activist of the Crimean Tatar national movement, a well-known expert on local self-government reform in Ukraine, a delegate of the Qurultay of the Crimean Tatar People, and a member of the Mejlis of previous convocations," the head of the Mejlis wrote.

According to him, after the occupation of Crimea by Russian invaders, Ayder Seiytosmanov moved with his family to mainland Ukraine. During this time, he worked as an expert for the Swedish-Ukrainian project "Support for Decentralization in Ukraine," authored numerous publications on local self-government development, and actively contributed to the work of international, Ukrainian, and Crimean Tatar cultural and educational organizations.

"A severe illness, which he bravely fought in recent years, only strengthened his determination to do as much good as possible for people and society. He maintained constant contact with the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People and civil society organizations, contributing to the implementation of projects important for developing civic society," Chubarov added.

Young Czech volunteer killed in fighting in Ukraine

He expressed condolences to the relatives and loved ones of Aider Seit-osmanov - his wife Zarema, sons Timur and Remzi, daughters Elvina and Ulviye, his sister Dilyara, as well as all his friends and comrades.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Istanbul on November 24, former Crimean political prisoner Edem Bekirov died after a serious illness.

Photo: Refat Chubarov / Telegram