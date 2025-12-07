The Trump-Vance National Security Strategy Declares Political War

MENAFN - Asia Times) The Economist's word of the year, published on December 5, could not have been more apt for the document that emanated from the White House on that same day. The word is“slop,” an old term that apparently has found a new use as a descriptor for drivel, fake or otherwise, churned out by AI.

I would never have imagined that a document normally as portentous as a new US National Security Strategy (NSS) would be describable as“slop.” But in truth that is a kind word for a document equally deserving of another four-letter word beginning with s.

The document does read like slop, combining as it does brazen lies, absurd claims and frequent non-sequiturs. At the end of the Biden administration were America and the world truly“on the brink of catastrophe”? Has there actually been a dramatic turnaround?

Does an America that is imprisoning thousands without trial, that is seeking with official sanction to distort electoral districts for partisan advantage and whose President is using massive lawsuits to intimidate and muzzle independent media actually count as a bastion of“genuine democracy” and“free speech”?

The worst non-sequitur concerned Russia. The NSS stated that European NATO members have enough hard power to confront Russia and that Russia's war in Ukraine has led“many Europeans to regard Russia as an existential threat.” It does not follow from that that they should now bow down to America's effort to“re establish conditions of strategic stability” through the pro-Russian peace plan Trump's aides have been promoting.

It is Russia that has destroyed strategic stability and Russia that needs to be countered if any such stability is to be restored.

In truth, however, the right response to this new National Security Strategy should not be merely to belittle it for its nonsense, nor even to describe it in scatological terms. For America's long-term allies in Europe this document is worse than that. It needs to be taken seriously for what it is: a declaration of war against European democracy and the European way of life.