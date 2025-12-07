Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Cool Morning, Warm Afternoon With Light Haze

Get the latest Hyderabad weather forecast for Monday, Dec 8. Expect hazy sunshine with a max temp of 29°C and a min of 15°C. Find out about wind speeds and more!

Hyderabad is expected to have hazy sunshine on Monday, December 8. The sky will be slightly covered with haze, allowing sunlight to pass through. Early morning and late evening will bring cool breeze.

Max temperature: 29°C

Min temperature: 15°C

The maximum temperature will be around 29°C, while the minimum will drop to about 15°C. This means the morning will feel cool, with the afternoon warming up to a pleasant level.

The real feel temperature is likely to be around 30°C. The haze may make the day feel slightly warmer during midday compared to the actual temperature reading.

On December 8, the sun will rise at around 6:34 am and set at about 5:41 pm, giving Hyderabad a little over eleven hours of daylight.

Winds from the northeast will blow at about 11 km/h. This gentle breeze will help maintain comfortable conditions and balance the warmth during the day.