Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperature To Further Drop By Weekend? Check Forecast

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The winter mood has increased in Bengal, with minimum temperature in Kolkata at 12 degrees Celsius. Alipore Meteorological Department said temperature will continue to fall with dry weather across North, South Bengal

WB Weather Update: Winter mood has increased in Bengal. Temperatures may drop slightly in one or two districts. Temperatures may drop by one to three degrees Celsius. However, there is little chance of major temperature changes. Temperatures are expected to remain almost the same for the next five days and the weather is dry. Minimum temperature in Kolkata and districts is 12 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperature is below normal.

The winter mood will increase over the weekend. The weather office said that mainly dry weather is not likely in North Bengal. Light fog in the morning followed by clear sky. The room temperature in Darjeeling is 5 degrees Celsius. The mercury in Malda is 16 degrees. The temperature will remain the same for the next 4/5 days. Also, the temperature in South Bengal has dropped significantly. The daytime temperature is still below normal.

Not only Kolkata but also the western districts of South Bengal have seen a drop in mercury. The temperature has dropped to at least 15 degrees Celsius. The Alipore Meteorological Office has said that the weather will remain like this for the next few days. The forecast of the Alipore Meteorological Office in early December is coming true, and the mercury is dropping sharply. On Sunday, the temperature dropped to around 16 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog likely in Himachal Pradesh. Dense fog also prevails in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura in Northeast India. Cold wave conditions in Jharkhand. Fog will also prevail in Odisha. Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karaikal also warned of scattered heavy rains.

One after another western storm in northwest India. There is an upper air circulation or cyclone over eastern Bangladesh and adjacent Assam and Meghalaya. According to the weather office, there is another cyclone in the southeast Arabian Sea and adjacent Lakshadweep area. There is a western storm with a cyclone in the north Punjab area. Due to this, mainly dry weather will remain in North Bengal. There is no possibility of rain. Light fog will be seen in the morning followed by clear sky. The temperature in Darjeeling is 5 degrees Celsius. The mercury in Malda is 16 degrees. The temperature will remain the same for the next 4/5 days, the weather office said.