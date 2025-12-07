403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Seeks Skilled Indian Workers
(MENAFN) Russia is prepared to welcome “an unlimited number” of proficient professionals from India to help tackle domestic workforce shortages, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov stated.
Earlier this week, during a summit in New Delhi between President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russia and India formalized a labor-mobility agreement.
Manturov told a news agency on Friday that the country’s manufacturing sector is in need of at least 800,000 extra employees, while the trade industry faces around 1.5 million vacancies.
He further noted that specialists are also required in service industries and construction.
“I think we have ample room for cooperation,” Manturov remarked. However, he clarified that the influx of Indian migrant workers would not surge dramatically “in a single year,” as the integration process will “take time.”
At the India-Russia Business Forum in New Delhi on Friday, Modi highlighted India as an emerging “skill capital of the world.”
He emphasized that “India’s young talent…has the capacity to meet global requirements” across various fields.
Modi also pointed out that enhanced labor collaboration could serve the demographic and economic interests of both nations.
He proposed that India and Russia might cooperate on providing Russian-language instruction and soft-skills training for Indian employees.
In July, Russia’s Labor Ministry informed the news agency that the quota for Indian migrant workers in 2025 is set at a total of 71,817.
During the Modi-Putin summit, the two countries also signed several accords aimed at boosting bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030.
Earlier this week, during a summit in New Delhi between President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russia and India formalized a labor-mobility agreement.
Manturov told a news agency on Friday that the country’s manufacturing sector is in need of at least 800,000 extra employees, while the trade industry faces around 1.5 million vacancies.
He further noted that specialists are also required in service industries and construction.
“I think we have ample room for cooperation,” Manturov remarked. However, he clarified that the influx of Indian migrant workers would not surge dramatically “in a single year,” as the integration process will “take time.”
At the India-Russia Business Forum in New Delhi on Friday, Modi highlighted India as an emerging “skill capital of the world.”
He emphasized that “India’s young talent…has the capacity to meet global requirements” across various fields.
Modi also pointed out that enhanced labor collaboration could serve the demographic and economic interests of both nations.
He proposed that India and Russia might cooperate on providing Russian-language instruction and soft-skills training for Indian employees.
In July, Russia’s Labor Ministry informed the news agency that the quota for Indian migrant workers in 2025 is set at a total of 71,817.
During the Modi-Putin summit, the two countries also signed several accords aimed at boosting bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment