HUR Drones Deliver Leaflets To Russian Soldiers Reminding Them Of Responsibility For Participating In War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) HUR stated this on Facebook, and released a corresponding video, according to Ukrinform.

The informational and explanatory work with the invaders was carried out by soldiers from the active operations units of HUR ahead of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Day. To ensure the message did not go unnoticed, the action was reinforced by drones operating in a classic, strike, mode.

The intelligence officers reminded that every Russian soldier has a choice: lay down their arms and preserve their life or continue serving the Kremlin leaders and face death.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainians celebrate Armed Forces Day on Saturday, December 6.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine