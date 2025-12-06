403
Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Lebanese Prime Minister
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Saturday with Prime Minister of the sisterly Lebanese Republic, Dr. Nawaf Salam on the sidelines of the 23rd Doha Forum 2025 the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, and exchanged views on the topics included in the forum's agenda, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.
