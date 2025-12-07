Pramukh Swami Maharaj's 75Th Anniversary: Amit Shah, CM Patel Attend

The 75th anniversary of Pramukh Swami Maharaj's tenure as the head of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha was celebrated with the Pramukh Varni Amrut Mahotsav at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. This grand and divine ceremony was graced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi.

Amit Shah Lauds Pramukh Swami Maharaj's Legacy

On this occasion, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah remarked that the virtues of Pramukh Swami Maharaj embody the essence of life, offering valuable lessons for leading a meaningful and purposeful life, an official statement said. He further mentioned that along the banks of the Sabarmati River, 75 virtues of Pramukh Swami Maharaj's life were displayed through boats, offering inspiration and guidance for leading a purposeful life.

In terms of Pramukh Swami Maharaj's life and contributions, he not only widely spread spirituality and the Vaishnav philosophy but, more importantly, made them practical and relevant to everyday life. By harmoniously combining devotion and service, he brought to life the Vedic principle of 'seeing Narayan in every human' without needing to utter a single word, the statement said.

Shah stated that through his compassion, Pramukh Swami Maharaj revived the ancient Rishi tradition of uplifting others' lives, making a profound contribution not only to the Swaminarayan sect but to the entire Sanatan Dharma. Without giving any sermons, he imbued the essence of the saintly tradition across various Sanatan Dharma sects and reinforced the monastic system of the saintly community.

Shah stated that as faith in Bhagwat devotion gradually waned in society, Pramukh Swami Maharaj, together with thousands of saints, revived it by exemplifying and spreading the message of Sanatan Dharma through their own conduct. He further stated that, over its several thousand-year journey, Sanatan Dharma has faced numerous challenges. After independence, one of the greatest crises was the waning faith of people in saints and spiritual institutions. To address this, Pramukh Swami Maharaj, without delivering a single sermon, exemplified a noble path through his own conduct and that of his disciple saints--a path that today serves as a guiding example for all monks of Sanatan Dharma."

Shah hailed the banks of the Sabarmati River as a witness to the devotion of saints. He cited the example of Rishi Dadhichi and observed that it was from these very banks that Mahatma Gandhi led the nation to freedom through the weapon of Satyagraha. He stated that it was in Ambli Vali Pol, Ahmedabad, that Pramukh Swami Maharaj assumed the responsibilities of the Pramukh position, and the work he accomplished from 1950 to 2016 has since become a shining example for all sects across the country. He was confident that today's event would make Ambli Vali Pol, not only a landmark for Gujarat and India but also an unforgettable destination for visitors from across the world.

He added that the uniqueness of the Swaminarayan sect lies in its program, which is not intended to glorify the sect but to educate society and address various social evils. It provides an essential lesson on the life of a saint and the values that can be learnt from it.

CM Bhupendra Patel on Dedication and Service

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that as people depart from this ceremony, they will take with them the virtues of dedication and service demonstrated by the volunteers. Many attendees have internalised Satsang's values in their own lives, as reflected in the selfless service of these volunteers. He said that these virtues in the devotees have been nurtured through the association with Pramukh Swami Maharaj and other saints. Even if one were to hire people for service, such dedication could not be achieved. Here, however, millions of devotees contribute both their money and their efforts. Among the volunteers, there is a genuine spirit of 'what one does, Hari does.' He explained that when people succeed, they often take the credit themselves, and in times of failure, they remember Hari. The true essence, however, is to recognise that everything that happens is by God's will. The essence of Satsang lies in understanding the purpose of life, and it is through the guidance of saints that one attains this understanding.

'A Shining Beacon of Virtues'

On this occasion, MLA and BJP State President Jagdish Vishwakarma remarked that the life of Pramukh Swami Maharaj is a shining beacon of virtues, beyond what words can convey. To truly comprehend the personality of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, who dedicated every breath of his life to the welfare of others, one lifetime would be insufficient. He added that simply chanting or remembering the name of Pramukh Swami Maharaj fills the heart with peace.

Blessings from Mahant Swami Maharaj

"On this occasion, BAPS His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, while bestowing his blessings, said that even as the Pramukh, Pramukh Swami Maharaj devoted his entire life to selfless service, and the virtues of his life remain truly unmatched." Recalling his youth, Mahant Swami shared memories that showcased the virtues of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, including his unwavering commitment to vows and his spirit of selfless service.

The ceremony also featured cultural performances by the youth. Senior saints and devotees of BAPS attended the event in large numbers. (ANI)

