Amit Shah Releases Book On UP Governor Anandiben Patel's Life Journey

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah releases the Gujarati edition of the book 'Chunotiya Mujhe Pasand Hai' ('Challenges I Like'), based on the life of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Sunday. On this occasion, several dignitaries were present, including the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel and the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel.

Addressing the book release event, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that this book beautifully chronicles Anandiben's entire life and her work. He said that the book narrates the journey of a daughter born in a lower-middle-class family. The book vividly portrays the whole journey, from a time when educating daughters was a struggle, to becoming the first woman Chief Minister of a progressive state like Gujarat, serving as a Member of Parliament and Governor of three states, and now holding the position of Governor of Uttar Pradesh - India's largest state. Shah said that all of Anandiben's struggles, the challenges she faced, and the inspiration she drew from those struggles are beautifully captured in this book. If the essence of this entire journey were to be expressed in one sentence, it would be: 'Leadership is not for a position or a post; leadership is for a purpose.

Amit Shah said that it is very difficult for a person to remain bound by a single principle from birth to death and to pursue a single goal throughout their life. It is difficult even when the goal is for oneself, but it becomes far more challenging when that goal is for the benefit of society. He said that, looking at Anandiben's life journey, it can be said with certainty that she has dedicated her entire life to fulfilling goals set to better society.

An Early Life of Courage

Union Home Minister said that at that time, there were only three science colleges in the entire Mehsana district, and MSc studies were offered in just one of them. In those days, for a daughter to pursue an MSc in science while staying in a hostel required courage, which was rare among parents.

He said that in that college hostel, Anandiben was the only female student; all the others were male students. Imagine that era, when Anandiben pursued her studies despite societal norms.

Pioneering Party's Booth-Level Expansion

Amit Shah said that he has worked very closely with Anandiben. He said that in 2014, when the party set the goal of expansion, they identified gaps in 1 lakh, 86 thousand booths, and increased membership, and today the party has reached from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Dwarka to Kamakhya. The core foundation of this achievement was the work at the booth level.

What once seemed impossible became possible through a small beginning. The fundamental idea was laid by Modi Ji during the organisational campaign at that time. Anandiben was in charge of that organisational campaign, and he was responsible for tracking the data. Together, we advanced that work. He said that sometimes, sitting alone at night, he often reflects on how much the booth structure has changed from then to now and how far the party has come.

'There should be documentation of each booth, noting which booths are weak' -- this idea became the most significant source of inspiration for the party's growth. Later, with the resolve of 'Ideological Booth, Ideological Worker,' the party accelerated its journey from 2014 onwards.

Union Home Minister said that Anandiben faced struggles throughout her life -- as a student, as a teacher, as a social worker, and later in politics at every step. He said that Anandiben became a legislator, Education Minister, Revenue Minister, Chief Minister, and then Governor of three states.

A Disciplined Governor and Education Reformer

Amit Shah said that Modi Ji revitalised the Governor's institution by linking it to various initiatives such as TB elimination, reducing dropout ratios, achieving 100 per cent enrollment, sanitation, and natural farming. He added that he himself had prepared the team to implement all these ideas. However, wherever Anandiben served as Governor, she carried out all these tasks with the perfection and discipline of a teacher, not only completing them but doing so excellently. As a result, qualitative changes occurred in the social life of those states.

In a vast state like Uttar Pradesh, raising the standard of education and ensuring that all universities obtain NAAC accreditation -- today, the highest number of NAAC A+ graded universities are in Uttar Pradesh -- is a significant achievement.

Instrumental Role in the Narmada Project

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Narmada project was completed during Modi Ji's tenure as Prime Minister and Anandiben's tenure as Chief Minister. When Anandiben was the Revenue Minister, the land acquisition was carried out so efficiently that even today, the Narmada project holds the record in India for acquiring the largest amount of land for any major project at the lowest cost. Overcoming numerous obstacles, the dam's height was completed, gates were installed, and water reached not only Kutch but also Rajasthan -- the primary credit for this goes to Anandiben, who was the Revenue Minister at the time.

An Enduring Source of Inspiration

Amit Shah said that this book describes many poignant incidents. Each incident reflects Anandiben's capability, determination, and immense affection.

He said that, even at 85, the speed and energy with which Anandiben is working in Uttar Pradesh would make any young person feel humbled. This serves as a great inspiration for everyone. He expressed confidence that when this book reaches millions and crores of people, it will certainly become a source of inspiration for them as well. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)