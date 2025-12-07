Donald Trump Avenue, Google Street-New Road Names In Hyderabad As CM Pitches City As Innovation Hub
In another proposal, a high-profile road along the United States Consulate General in Hyderabad will be named 'Donald Trump Avenue', the government said in a release.
The state government will write to the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the US Embassy to inform them of the plans.Also Read | Trump pulled off his 'YMCA' dance at FIFA Draw-Then told Carney, Sheinbaum THIS
Earlier this year, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, while addressing the annual US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) conclave in Delhi, had proposed naming key roads in Hyderabad after leading global corporations.
Additionally, a prominent stretch will be named 'Google Street' to recognise the global impact and contribution of Google and Google Maps.
The road along Google's upcoming campus, set to be the company's largest outside the US, in Hyderabad's Financial District, will receive this recognition, the release said.Also Read | Trump jokes that his presidency wouldn't make sense if Kimmel proves....
The proposals are part of the Telangana government's initiative to position the state as a hub for innovation-driven development.
Microsoft and Wipro are also expected to receive recognition in the city's topography, with a Wipro Junction and a Microsoft Road, in line with the chief minister's vision, the release added.
The state government is considering dedicating additional roads in honour of distinguished individuals and corporations.
