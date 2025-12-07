403
Kuwait Oil Company Wins Awards From The International Business Magazine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) has won four awards from the International Business Magazine for its leading role in the energy sector, adherence to safety criteria and safeguarding the environment.
The KOC Deputy CEO for Planning and Innovation, Mohammad Abduljeli, expressed pride in remarks KUNA for winning the prestigious awards.
Winning the awards came as a fruit to the company's commitment to achieving the vision of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and its 2040 strategy, he said, also alluding to the KOC promotion of the operating performance, backing social initiatives, adhering to safety criteria, protecting the ecosystem and investing in the human resources. (end)
