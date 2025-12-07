403
Kuwait's Sadu House Opens Exhibition At Muharraq Nights Festival
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Dec 7 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Sadu House (Al Sadu Society) inaugurated its exhibition Contemporary Sadu Expressions, organized by the Pearling Path and the Shaikh Ebrahim bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Center for Culture & Research, as part of the Muharraq Nights Festival.
Chairperson of the Society Sheikha Bibi Duaij Al-Sabah told KUNA on Sunday the association is keen to showcase Kuwaiti works abroad, expressing pride in Kuwait being the first country to participate in Muharraq Nights - a reflection of the strong cultural ties between Bahrain and Kuwait.
She commended the festival for presenting Bahrain's rich heritage and for its efforts to preserve cultural traditions for future generations, extending thanks to the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities for its invitation and support.
Sheikha Bibi Al-Sabah noted that the exhibition features artistic and craft pieces inspired by traditional Sadu weaving patterns, executed in contemporary forms that blend innovation with authenticity.
It also includes joint works by designers from Kuwait and Bahrain, highlighting the shared artistic vision and deep cultural history between the two nations.
The opening was attended by President of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, honorary president of Sadu House Sheikha Altaf Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Chairperson Sheikha Bibi Duaij Al-Sabah, Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of Kuwait in Manama Counselor Yousef Al-Banwan, Bahrain's Ambassador to Kuwait Salah Al-Malki and several others.
The exhibition, which opened Saturday evening, will continue welcoming visitors until 30 December 2025, offering a cultural experience that presents Sadu arts in a renewed, contemporary spirit. (end)
