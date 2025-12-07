Indigo Processes Rs6,100 Million In Refunds Amid Flight Cancellations

IndiGo has processed refunds worth Rs 6,100 million after widespread cancellations across Indian cities, according to India's Ministry of Civil Aviation.

In addition, passengers rescheduling impacted flights cannot be charged extra, the ministry directed IndiGo. The airline has set up dedicated support cells to assist passengers wishing to rebook, or avail refunds.

Amid the IndiGo crisis, passengers reported a huge jump in airfares by other carriers looking to capitalise on the situation, and charge exorbitant fees for customers forced to book alternate routes. The Indian ministry then introduced a cap on airfares to prevent soaring prices. All airlines have been instructed to comply strictly with the revised fare structure.

After the widespread disruption stranded passengers and brought their lives to a halt, IndiGo flights are now steadily resuming. From just over 700 flights operating on December 5, IndiGo operated over 1,500 flights the next day on December 6.

Amid the chaos, passengers who may have lost their luggage can expect it delivered within the next 48 hours, the Indian ministry said at the time of issuing this statement (December 7, 5pm IST). As of December 6, over 3,000 bags were delivered to Indian passengers, the ministry added.

A control room was set up during the early days of the disruption, and it continues to oversee airport conditions and provide support to passengers.

"The aviation network is moving swiftly toward full normalcy, and all corrective measures will remain in place until operations stabilise entirely. Further updates will be shared as required," the ministry added.