LIVE UPDATE: Tunisia Vs Qatar - FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025

Qatar faces tonight at Al Bayt Stadium in a decisive showdown, with both teams entering the match on just one point from their opening two games.

It is a must-win scenario for both sides as they wait for the outcome of the simultaneous Syria vs. Palestine clash at Education City Stadium, where the group leaders sit with 4 points each.

A night of high tension, held breath, and rising adrenaline awaits.

Stay tuned as The Peninsula brings you the live match updates from the stadium.

FULL TIME!

Palestine joins Syria in advancing to the next round, while Tunisia and Qatar are eliminated from the tournament.





GOAAAAL! Mohamed BENALI

Tunisia 3-0 Qatar

90' Tunisia still clings to hope as the Syria–Palestine match stays goalless.

But as it stands, both Qatar and Tunisia are heading out of the tournament

83' Tunisia's goalkeeper makes a crucial save, stopping a dangerous header from inside the box.

65' Red card shown to Tunisia's Al Jaziri

62' GOAAAAL! Tunisia doubles the score as Yassine Meriah rises high to head in the corner, sending the ball into Qatar's net.

55' Ten minutes into the second half, Qatar is pushing all-out in attack, having already missed three close scoring chances.

SECOND HALF KICKED OFF!

Qatar 0-1 Tunisia

HALF TIME!

Ben Romdhane's goal gives Tunisia the advantage. Qatar piled on the pressure late in the first half but couldn't find the equalizer

41' Qatar's defender Al Hashmi clears the ball off the goal line, denying Tunisia from scoring into an empty net.

31' Firas Chaouat's (Tunisia) shot drifts just wide of Qatar's goal

27' Al Brake's shot is easily saved by the Tunisian goalkeeper as Qatar pushes for an equalizer.

16' GOAAAAL! Tunisia takes the lead as Ben Romdhane pounces on a rebound spilled by Qatar's goalkeeper and slots it into the net.

10' Tunisia pressing high as Qatar remain pinned in their own half, holding firm defensively

6' A cautious start from both sides, with the ball stuck in midfield and plenty of physical battles already emerging.

Kick Off

Qatar 0 - 0 Tunisia

