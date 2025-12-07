Autumn Cup Volleyball Tournament Kicks Off In Logar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): A volleyball tournament titled the“Autumn Cup” has kicked off in central Logar province. The event is organized by the provincial Physical Education and Sports Department and features leading teams from several provinces.

Officials said the tournament aims to promote volleyball, strengthen inter-provincial sports cooperation, and identify emerging talent.

Eng. Muzamil Naeemzai, head of the Physical Education and Sports Department, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the event will help identify players and teams capable of competing at the national level.

The tournament is scheduled to run for nearly two months and includes top teams from Logar and other provinces. In the opening match, the Sohail Malangyar team defeated the Logar Youth team 3–1.

Daily matches are expected to draw strong participation and enthusiasm from local residents across the participating provinces, officials added.

To motivate players and encourage the formation of stronger teams for future competitions, cash prizes and appreciation certificates have been allocated for the first, second and third-place winners

