US remains EU’s key ally despite criticism— Kaja Kallas
(MENAFN) According to broad reports, the European Union’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas stated that the United States continues to be the bloc’s key strategic partner, even though Washington’s newly released national security strategy delivers strong criticism of Western Europe.
Speaking at a gathering in Qatar, Kallas addressed the 33-page U.S. National Security Strategy that warns Europe is at risk of “civilizational erasure” if it does not change course politically and culturally. The same document also accuses European governments of displaying a “lack of self-confidence” and holding “unrealistic expectations” about the war in Ukraine.
Kallas noted that the tone of the document was severe but argued that some concerns were legitimate. “Of course, there's a lot of criticism, but I think some of it is also true,” she said, stressing that disagreements do not alter the fundamental partnership between the two sides.
“We are the biggest allies, and we should stick together.” She reiterated, “The US is still our biggest ally.”
Relations between Washington and Brussels have been strained since the U.S. president returned to office in 2025. Tensions escalated after new American tariffs were placed on steel, aluminum, and other European exports, with U.S. officials accusing the EU of maintaining unfair barriers. At the same time, the U.S. has increased pressure on NATO members to boost defense spending and has suggested it may reduce troop deployments in Europe.
Friction has also grown over regulations targeting major tech firms and competing climate policies, with the U.S. opposing several EU initiatives. Reports noted that the European Commission recently imposed a €120 million ($129.6 million) fine on X under the Digital Services Act, prompting American criticism that the move undermined free expression and disproportionately targeted a U.S. company. Earlier this year, the U.S. vice president argued that free speech and democratic norms were being weakened in Europe under current policy trends.
Meanwhile, disagreements have surfaced regarding efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine. European leaders rejected a U.S.-supported proposal that reportedly called for Kiev to relinquish the portion of Donbass it still controls. EU officials insisted Ukraine should not concede territory and expressed frustration at being excluded from diplomatic discussions. While the U.S. president has pushed to scale back aid and prioritize negotiations, EU governments have advocated maintaining both financial and military support for Kiev.
