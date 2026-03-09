PM Svyrydenko Holds Meeting With Petroleum Products Market Representatives

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“I held a meeting with key representatives of the petroleum products market. We coordinated further actions in connection with the current situation on the fuel market, which is mainly due to external factors. Our common task is to ensure an uninterrupted supply of fuel in the country,” the message says.

According to Svyrydenko, the government expects market operators, both the state-owned company Ukrnafta and private companies, to ensure adequate fuel supplies to the market and its stable availability to consumers throughout the country.

The prime minister noted that fuel prices should be set fairly, taking into account the current situation, particularly on world markets, but without internal speculation. Ukrnafta JSC will serve as a benchmark for fair market prices.

Regulatory authorities, in particular the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine and the State Food and Consumer Service, should monitor the price situation and respond to cases of possible speculation in the market. At the same time, their work should not create undue pressure or obstacles for bona fide businesses.

During the meeting, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal was tasked with ensuring daily coordination with market representatives at the Ministry of Energy to promptly resolve current issues, in particular those arising in the work of market operators.

At the same time, Minister of Economy Oleksii Sobolev, together with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Energy, are working on possible support models for those categories of consumers who will most need assistance in connection with the significant increase in prices for petroleum products.

As reported, on Monday, March 9, the average price of A-95 gasoline rose by 65 kopecks to 69.02 UAH/liter, and diesel fuel rose by 2 UAH 50 kopecks to 71.6 UAH/liter.

Photo: Yuliia Svyrydenko / Telegram