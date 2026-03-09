Nvidia Halts H200 Production As China Backs Huawei AI Chips

MENAFN - Asia Times) Nvidia has reportedly halted production of its H200 artificial-intelligence (AI) chips intended for China amid rising political tensions between the United States and China and Beijing's policy of supporting domestic chips.

The company has reallocated manufacturing capacity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) away from producing H200 chips to its next‐generation Vera Rubin hardware, the Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the situation.

The report said Nvidia decided it could not remain in regulatory limbo between the US and China and had to focus on products with clearer market prospects, particularly as demand for its most advanced chips remains strong.

US President Donald Trump said on December 8 last year that Washington would allow exports of the H200 chips to China for civil use. Media reports said Chinese internet giants Alibaba, Tencent and ByteDance were seeking to purchase 400,000 units.

However, after Trump formally approved limited H200 exports to China on January 13, Chinese customs authorities informed Nvidia that the chips would not be allowed to enter the country. In late January, Beijing fine-tuned its line by saying that Chinese companies can purchase the H200 but should consider local chips first. As of now, no H200 chips have been ‌sold yet to Chinese customers, according to US officials.

Some Chinese commentators said Beijing's decision to curb H200 imports was due to the United States' interception of 1.8 million barrels of Venezuelan oil destined for China on December 20 last year.

“A tanker that had just left Venezuela was intercepted on the high seas, with armed personnel boarding and redirecting it,” Xia Yuanqi, a Shanghai‐based columnist, writes in an article.“The ship carried a Panamanian flag, the operator was based in Hong Kong and the cargo owner pointed to a Chinese petrochemical company. The interception was less about the oil and more about demonstrating US law enforcement's power.”