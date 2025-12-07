Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Orban to Visit Türkiye for Strategic Talks

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, along with his senior delegation, is scheduled to visit Türkiye on Monday, according to the Turkish communications director, who made the announcement on Sunday.

The visit follows an invitation from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. During his stay, Orban will participate in the seventh session of the “Türkiye-Hungary High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council,” Burhanettin Duran stated on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Duran noted that the discussions will cover all dimensions of the strengthened strategic partnership between the two nations. Leaders are also expected to share their perspectives on current regional and global matters.

Additionally, several agreements are anticipated to be finalized, aiming to reinforce the contractual foundations of the bilateral relationship, he added.

