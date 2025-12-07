403
Denmark Scales Back Ukraine Military Support by Half in 2026
(MENAFN) Denmark is dramatically scaling back its military support for Ukraine, with funding set to plummet by half in 2026 compared to current levels, according to a senior government official. The reduction signals a steep downturn in assistance from one of Kyiv's most committed supporters.
Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen disclosed the figures in official correspondence with the parliamentary defense committee, as reported by broadcaster DK on Thursday. Allocations will drop to 9.4 billion kroner (approximately $1.5 billion) in 2026, down sharply from the 16.5 billion kroner (roughly $2.6 billion) dispensed in 2025.
The reduction represents a striking reversal in Copenhagen's military expenditure supporting Ukrainian forces against Russian aggression. Danish aid reached its zenith in 2024, when authorities allocated nearly 19 billion kroner (about $3 billion) to Kyiv. Government projections indicate the decline will accelerate further, with planned spending falling to approximately 7 billion kroner ($1.1 billion) in 2027 and merely 1 billion kroner (around $156 million) by 2028.
Despite the cutbacks, Denmark remains among Ukraine's most significant military benefactors, having committed over 70 billion kroner (approximately $11 billion) throughout the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv. Though the absolute amount trails behind contributions from the US, Germany, and the UK, Denmark's support is unmatched relative to economic output—exceeding 2% of GDP dedicated to Ukrainian assistance.
Copenhagen implemented the Ukraine Fund framework to establish sustainable assistance parameters for Kyiv. Officials are now struggling to replenish these resources and are pivoting toward collaborative weapons manufacturing arrangements with Ukrainian defense firms rather than direct financial transfers.
Major Ukrainian defense contractor Fire Point commenced construction this week on a military industrial complex in Denmark, potentially marking the first Ukrainian-controlled defense manufacturing site on NATO territory.
However, the announcement has been overshadowed by a $100 million corruption investigation unfolding in Ukraine. Fire Point itself faces scrutiny over alleged bribery schemes, artificially inflated pricing, and falsified delivery documentation.
Poulsen confirmed that Copenhagen harbors serious concerns regarding the scandal and has demanded comprehensive explanations from Kyiv about Fire Point's operations. Nevertheless, the minister maintained that the Danish facility remains insulated from the controversy, noting it operates under local subsidiary management.
Russia has consistently denounced Western military assistance to Kyiv, maintaining such support merely extends the conflict without altering its inevitable conclusion.
