How 125 New BRO Projects, Led By Shyok Tunnel, Will Supercharge Op Sindoor-Style Missions

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday dedicated a total of 125 strategically important infrastructure projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to the Nation from the Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie Road at the Shyok Tunnel in Ladakh.

These 125 infrastructure projects are spread across 07 States - Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal & Mizoram, and 02 Union Territories - Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.

These projects, include 28 roads, and 93 bridges constructed at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore. He also inaugurated the Galwan War Memorial built in Ladakh. The Galwan War Memorial, located in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh, built to honour the 20 Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 2020 India-China clash.

An official said that these upgraded infrastructure projects will significantly improve last-mile connectivity to remote villages and forward military locations, bringing these areas closer to the national mainstream.

“This engineering marvel, built in one of the world's toughest and most challenging terrain, will ensure all-weather, reliable connectivity to this strategic area,” the defence minister said, adding that this 920-metre Cut and Cover tunnel will significantly enhance security, mobility, and rapid deployment capabilities, especially during harsh winters, as the region is prone to heavy snowfall, avalanches, and extreme temperatures.

North-Eastern Focus

Among the 125 projects, a significant portion of the projects were completed in the North-Eastern States, improving infrastructure, connectivity and strategic preparedness along the eastern frontiers.

In Arunachal Pradesh, roads such as the Sela-Chabrela-BJG Road and Shungester-Sulula Road, alongwith bridges like Lumla I & II Bridges and Shungetsar I & II Bridges, improved access to forward areas and provided critical alternate connectivity to Tawang.

In Sikkim, the Kalep–Gaigong Road and bridges such as Rabam Chu and Sanklang strengthened post-disaster connectivity and ensured uninterrupted access to forward posts.

In Mizoram, infrastructure developed along the Lawngtlai–Diltlang–Parva axis, including the Tuichanglui and Gausan Bridges, enhanced connectivity to remote border villages and strengthened logistics along the India-Myanmar and India-Bangladesh borders.

Operation Sindoor & Connectivity

Appreciating the relentless efforts of the BRO, he said it has emerged as a synonym of 'communication' and 'connectivity'.

On Operation Sindoor, he said:“Our Armed Forces launched the operation in response to the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Everybody knows what befell on those terrorists. We could have done much more, but our forces, demonstrating both courage and patience, only did only what was necessary. Such a massive operation was possible due to our strong connectivity. Logistics were delivered to the Armed Forces in a timely manner. Our connectivity with the border areas was maintained, making the operation a historic success.”

He further dubbed the coordination between the Armed Forces and the civil administration, along with the people of border areas, during the operation as incredible.

“This coordination; this mutualism is our identity. This is what makes us unique in the world,” he said, expressing gratitude to the residents of border areas for their support to our Armed Forces.

BRO's Rising Role

Earlier in the same year, on the occasion of 66th BRO Raising Day on 07 May 2025, he had virtually inaugurated 50 infrastructure projects and in the last two years alone, BRO has dedicated a total of 356 infrastructure projects to the Nation, marking a benchmark achievement in the field of strategic infrastructure development.

The Government has also enhanced the BRO budget from Rs 6,500 Crore to Rs 7,146 Crore in recognition of its critical role in national security and development.