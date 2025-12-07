Mollywood 2025: Mohanlal And Mammootty Rule Kerala's Top Opening Day Collections List

For over four decades, Mohanlal and Mammootty have been the undisputed favorites of Malayali audiences. Despite multiple generational changes in Mollywood, both superstars continue to lead the industry. Their enduring success lies in their ability to adapt to evolving cinematic trends while consistently delivering hits that resonate with fans.

Top Openings in Kerala This Year

A recently released box office list reveals the opening day collections of Malayalam films in Kerala in 2025. Even with emerging stars making waves, Mohanlal and Mammootty dominate the charts. Of the top ten opening-day collections, six films belong to these legendary actors, with three releases each this year.

Mohanlal's 2025 releases include Empuraan, Thudarum, and Hridayapoorvam, while Mammootty's films are Kalankaval, Bazooka, and Dominic and the Ladies Purse. All six films feature prominently in the Kerala top-opening chart.

Empuraan Breaks Records

Empuraan tops the list with an impressive opening of ₹14.07 crores, setting an all-time record in Kerala for any language film. Following closely is Mohanlal's Thudarum, which earned ₹5.10 crores on its opening day. Mammootty's latest, Kalankaval, secured third place with ₹4.92 crores, showcasing the superstar's continued box office appeal.

Other Leading Openers

Fourth place goes to Pranav Mohanlal's Dies Irae, with a Kerala opening collection of ₹4.68 crores. Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam and Mammootty's Bazooka rank fifth and sixth with ₹3.26 crores and ₹3.23 crores, respectively.

Seventh to tenth positions feature other notable films, including Loka at ₹2.70 crores, Naslen's Alappuzha Gymkhana at ₹2.62 crores, Asif Ali's Rekhachithram at ₹1.92 crores, and Mammootty's Dominic and the Ladies Purse at ₹1.85 crores.

Mohanlal and Mammootty Still Lead

Even in a year with multiple newcomers, Mohanlal and Mammootty's films continue to dominate Kerala theaters. Their ability to draw massive audiences on opening day underscores their unmatched star power in Mollywood, proving that despite industry changes, they remain the first choice for audiences.