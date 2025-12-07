Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Condemns EU Fine on X as “Attack” on American Tech


2025-12-07 04:03:10
(MENAFN) The United States has criticized Brussels for what it called an “attack” on Americans after the European Union imposed a €120 million ($140 million) fine on Elon Musk’s social media platform X for breaching the bloc’s content-moderation regulations.

The European Commission revealed the ruling on Friday, highlighting that this is the first occasion a formal non-compliance decision has been issued under the Digital Services Act.
This action is part of a wider clampdown on major American technology companies.

Brussels has previously levied multibillion-euro fines on Google for search and advertising misconduct, penalized Apple under the Digital Markets Act and national antitrust legislation, and sanctioned Meta for its “pay-or-consent” advertising approach.

These measures have intensified disputes between the US and the EU over digital oversight.

The Commission stated that X’s infractions include the misleading design of its blue checkmark system, which “exposes users to scams,” a lack of transparency in its advertising library, and failing to grant researchers the mandatory access to public data.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized the ruling on X, calling it not only an attack on the platform itself but also “an attack on all American tech platforms and the American people by foreign governments.” He added, “The days of censoring Americans online are over.”

Musk reacted by resharing remarks from US telecommunications regulator Brendan Carr, who argued that the EU’s scrutiny of X is due to it being a “successful” American company, claiming that “Europe is taxing Americans to subsidize a continent held back by Europe’s own suffocating regulations.”

