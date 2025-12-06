CAP-Sikkim Demands SSC, COI Inclusion For Electoral Roll Update

The Citizen Action Party-Sikkim (CAP-Sikkim) has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to incorporate key identity documents unique to the state into the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. A party delegation met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at the Election Office in Balwakhani, Gangtok, on December 4 to put forth the demand. The delegation included CAP-Sikkim Vice Presidents Bhushan Adhikari, Deepndra Rai and Kiran Zimba, along with District President Jorbu Tsh. Lepcha. They sought a detailed briefing on the progress, procedures and implementation status of the SIR being carried out across Sikkim.

Demand for Inclusion of State-Specific Documents

The party has issued a press release appealing to the Commission to officially include the Sikkim Subject Certificate (SSC) and Certificate of Identification (COI) as accepted documents during the review process. The party stresses that adding these documents is crucial for ensuring the electoral rolls' accuracy and transparency, describing the Special Revision of Electoral Rolls (SIR) as a vital exercise.

Citing Constitutional Safeguards and Historical Significance

The leaders said both documents carry special legal and historical weight in Sikkim and should be treated on par with other documents already recognised by the ECI. The delegation also appealed to the Election Commission to exercise "special care and sensitivity" while conducting the SIR in the state, citing the unique constitutional protections granted to Sikkim under Article 371F. These safeguards, they said, are integral to preserving the rights and identity of the indigenous population.

Call for Public Awareness

Calling for a more participatory process, CAP-Sikkim requested the CEO's office to roll out widespread public awareness campaigns across the state. Such outreach, they said, would help citizens better understand the objectives of the Special Intensive Revision, the documentation required, and the steps involved in enrolment and verification.

Following the meeting, the party expressed confidence that the Commission would consider the concerns raised and ensure that the SIR is conducted in a manner that respects constitutional provisions and the sentiments of Sikkim's people. (ANI)

