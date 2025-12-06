All India Tennis Ball Cricket Trials On Dec 1415

All India Tennis Ball Cricket Championship: 2-Day Selection Trials on 14-15 Dec



Jammu- The Jammu & Kashmir Tennis Ball Cricket Association (JKTBCA) will conduct two-day selection trials for the UT Senior Men's & Women's teams on 14th and 15th December 2025 at M.A. Stadium, Jammu.

These trials aim to select players for participation in the All India Tennis Ball Cricket Championship (Men & Women), scheduled to be held at Agra, Uttar Pradesh, from 19th to 20th December 2025.

Interested & eligible players are directed to report at M.A. Stadium, Jammu, on 14th December 2025 at 10:30 AM in proper playing kit to Mr. Gulshan Rattan, Incharge Selection Trials (Mob: 8899936374). The trials will commence sharply at 11:00 AM.

Participants must bring six recent passport-size photographs, along with photocopies of their date of birth proof, domicile certificate & a physical fitness certificate issued by a registered physician. Only players who have previously competed at district & UT levels are eligible to participate.

After completion of a short coaching camp, the screening of selected teams will be conducted at the same venue on 16th December 2025 at 11:00 AM by the J&K Sports Council. The UT teams will depart for Agra on the evening of 18th December 2025.

