All India Tennis Ball Cricket Trials On Dec 1415
Jammu- The Jammu & Kashmir Tennis Ball Cricket Association (JKTBCA) will conduct two-day selection trials for the UT Senior Men's & Women's teams on 14th and 15th December 2025 at M.A. Stadium, Jammu.
These trials aim to select players for participation in the All India Tennis Ball Cricket Championship (Men & Women), scheduled to be held at Agra, Uttar Pradesh, from 19th to 20th December 2025.
Interested & eligible players are directed to report at M.A. Stadium, Jammu, on 14th December 2025 at 10:30 AM in proper playing kit to Mr. Gulshan Rattan, Incharge Selection Trials (Mob: 8899936374). The trials will commence sharply at 11:00 AM.
Participants must bring six recent passport-size photographs, along with photocopies of their date of birth proof, domicile certificate & a physical fitness certificate issued by a registered physician. Only players who have previously competed at district & UT levels are eligible to participate.
After completion of a short coaching camp, the screening of selected teams will be conducted at the same venue on 16th December 2025 at 11:00 AM by the J&K Sports Council. The UT teams will depart for Agra on the evening of 18th December 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment