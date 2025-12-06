UAE Lottery Announces First Lucky Day Results Under New Weekly Format
The UAE Lottery held its first Lucky Day draw under the new weekly format on Saturday, with live results announced during the broadcast.
The draw marked a major shift for the country's first regulated lottery, as Lucky Day moved from a bi-weekly schedule to weekly Saturday draws, with a revised prize structure.
The winning Lucky Day numbers announced during the live draw were:
Days: 31, 21, 5, 9, 15 and 18
Month: 3Lucky Chance winners
As part of the weekly format, the lottery also held its Lucky Chance draw, where three players won Dh100,000 each.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs announced live were:
- AP1448464
DR9467861 AU1960378
More to follow
