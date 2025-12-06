GCC Debt Market Hits Record $226 Bn As IPO Funding Stalls

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Gulf Cooperation Council sovereigns and corporates issued a record-breaking $226 billion in debt by November 11, 2025 - the highest single-year total this decade - boosted by surging investor demand and tight spreads across the region.

Issuance of bonds and sukuk vastly outpaced equity capital-market activity, which saw the weakest IPO fundraising since 2020.

Regional governments and major companies returned to debt markets, capitalising on favourable financing conditions. Notable sovereign issuance came from all six GCC states - Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman. Corporations also joined, including heavyweight names such as Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

The rebound in debt issuance reflects a shift in financing strategies. Many issuers had stayed out of markets earlier this year, waiting for better conditions. As spreads tightened sharply, they re-entered. As HSBC's head of MENA debt capital markets, Nour Safa, put it: the tightening spreads“convinced them to return to the market.”

By the third quarter of 2025, total outstanding debt on GCC debt capital markets reached $1.1 trillion - a 12.7 per cent increase year-on-year. Sukuk issuances led the growth, rising nearly 22 per cent and now accounting for more than 40 per cent of overall debt issuance volume.

The strength emanates largely from the two biggest markets: Saudi Arabia and the UAE. As per recent analysis, these two nations comprise 46 per cent and 30 per cent respectively of total outstanding GCC debt.

Meanwhile, IPO funding has stalled. Across the GCC, 2025 saw a dramatic slump in equity issuance: a total of only 40 IPOs raised about $5.8 billion, down markedly from 2024's 52 listings which raised $12.9 billion - the lowest fundraising level since 2020.

In the first half of 2025, IPO activity had shown modest resilience: 27 listings raised $4.10 billion, up from $3.57 billion a year earlier. But the second half slowdown reversed much of that progress.

Analysts say the divergence between bond and equity markets has several drivers. Doubts over global macroeconomic stability and trade-policy uncertainty have suppressed investor appetite for riskier equity. At the same time, Gulf issuers found debt markets more attractive: high-quality issuers, deep dollar-denominated bond markets, and relatively higher yields compared with many emerging-market alternatives.

Banks across the region added to the surge: by mid-2025 they had issued over $60 billion of debt - surpassing 2024 levels - much of it Tier-2 or hybrid debt aimed at bolstering capital under evolving regulations and funding growth tied to national development plans.

