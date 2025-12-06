Kumaraswamy Hit Back At K'taka CM Siddaramaiah, Says 'What Does 'Manuvad' Have To Do With Teaching Bhagavad Gita In Schools?'

MENAFN - IANS) Mandya (Karnataka), Dec 6 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, has hit back at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who had called Kumaraswamy a 'Manuvadi', for writing a letter to the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeking the inclusion of the Bhagavad Gita in the school curriculum.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Union Minister Kumaraswamy also asked the state government: "What is the connection between 'Manuvad' and the Bhagavad Gita? If so, what does Chief Minister Siddaramaiah want children to be taught?"

When asked him to comment on the issue, he said: "I have only said that the Bhagavad Gita should be included in school textbooks. I have also written a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan about it. I did not make this statement with the intention of converting anyone. Looking at today's children's lives and the way society is growing under Siddaramaiah's leadership, I made this comment."

"A bad environment has been created where parents, brothers and siblings are killing each other. It is the state government's duty to teach the rules of life. Disturbing developments are taking place in the state. In Hassan district, a boy died by suicide after his mother allegedly killed herself. Society today is growing at a rapid pace; there is no motherly heart anymore. The society I saw as a child no longer exists. I have said that teaching the Bhagavad Gita is necessary to strengthen human relationships and improve society," the Union Minister noted.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy said, "What exists in Siddaramaiah's mind is only creating conflict in society. For the last 10 years, he has been enjoying politics in the name of Ahinda. What contribution has he made to Ahinda? How many of their issues has he resolved? Ahinda includes many smaller communities -- what has he done for them? Whom has he prioritised?"

Ahinda refers to a coalition of minorities, backward classes, and Dalits.

He also said, "The Bhagavad Gita teaches that one should not shed the blood of one's own relatives. There is a need to convey the essence of the Gita to people and children. This (Congress) government supports unlawful activities, and due to that, the Bhagavad Gita becomes even more necessary in the present situation."

When asked about Congress MLC Yathindra's (the son of CM Siddaramaiah) recent comment that baseless allegations were being made to bring CM Siddaramaiah down, Union Minister Kumaraswamy responded: "What is Siddaramaiah's background in this state? Who helped him rise to this level? Who is troubling him now? All of that should be told by him. Yathindra entered politics only recently; he does not know the history," the Union Minister remarked.

Earlier on Saturday, calling him a 'Manuvadi', Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticised Union Minister Kumaraswamy for recommending that the Union government introduce the Bhagavad Gita in school curricula.

Answering queries on the issue, the Chief Minister said that union Minister Kumaraswamy had written to the Union Education Minister seeking inclusion of the Gita in the school curriculum.

"Kumaraswamy has become a Manuvadi after joining hands with the BJP," Siddaramaiah said.

It can be noted that the expression 'Manuvadi' is commonly used in present-day political debates to describe those who are perceived to support or promote ideas associated with the Manusmriti.

Manusmriti, the ancient text, attributed to the sage Manu, contains a detailed code for social conduct but has also drawn sustained criticism for views seen as unequal, discriminatory towards lower castes, and restrictive towards women.

Because of these associations, the term Manuvadi is often used by critics to flag concerns about caste hierarchy and social inequity.

Earlier, Union Minister Kumaraswamy, in a letter addressed to Union Education Minister Pradhan on Friday, urged that the Bhagavad Gita be integrated into school education.

He described the scripture as one that carries "timeless, value-based ideals" and said its introduction would help reinforce the focus on moral instruction in classrooms.

He wrote that value-based education had been highlighted in the National Education Policy, and that students would benefit from exposure to selected teachings that promote clarity of thought, moral courage, and strong character.

Referring to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the Sri Krishna Math in Udupi, Union Minister Kumaraswamy noted that the event included a Gita recitation programme.

He said the Prime Minister had underscored core principles such as the idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (The World is One Family) and the enduring values upheld in the sacred Hindu text.

According to Union Minister Kumaraswamy, such messages were relevant to contemporary education and deserved a structured introduction in schools.