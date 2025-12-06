Suhana Khan Says 'Love You' To BFF Navya Nanda On Her Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Actress Suhana Khan has always expressed her bond with bestie Navya Naveli Nanda through her social media posts.

The actress, on the 6th of December, took to her social media account to wish Navya on her birthday. She wrote,“Love youuu @navyananda Happy Birthday”, with a white heart emoticon.

The actress shared a collage of two pictures featuring herself with Navya. The first photo shows the two girls, dressed glamorously in shimmery sarees, standing with their backs to the camera.

In the second photo, Suhana and Navya can be seen at a concert venue, smiling back at the camera while holding their drinks. Earlier in the day, actress Sonali Bendre had also taken to her social media account to wish Navya on her birthday.

Sharing a beautiful picture of the birthday girl, Sonali wrote on her social media account, Happy birthday, @navyananda So proud of the woman you're becoming!!! Have a wonderful year ahead” with a star emoticon. Talking about Suhana Khan, the actress is all set to star in the highly anticipated movie King that also stars her megastar father, Shah Rukh Khan, in the lead.

During Diwali this year Suhana had taken to her social media account to share her pictures from her celebrations with BFFs Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda. In the pictures, the girls could be seen dressed in Indian ethnic wear.

For the uninitiated, Navya, Suhana and Ananya, the daughters of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan and Chunky Pandey, respectively, have grown up in close circles.

–IANS

rd/