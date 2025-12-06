Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
48 Nations Set to Compete in FIFA World Cup 2026

48 Nations Set to Compete in FIFA World Cup 2026


2025-12-06 05:50:38
(MENAFN) Friday's historic draw ceremony at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, mapped out the unprecedented 48-team format for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking the tournament's most dramatic expansion in history.

US President Donald Trump attended the landmark event and was awarded the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize during the proceedings.

Celebrity hosts facilitating the draw included Kevin Hart, Heidi Klum, Tom Brady, Robbie Williams, Shaquille O'Neal, Rio Ferdinand, and Wayne Gretzky.

The expanded tournament will feature 48 nations for the first time in World Cup history. Currently, 42 teams have already confirmed their participation.

Six qualification spots remain open: four will emerge from the European Qualifications play-off round, with two additional berths determined through intercontinental play-off matches.

Should the Turkish national team secure World Cup qualification, they face placement in Group D alongside the USA, Paraguay, and Australia.

Türkiye must navigate the playoff system, beginning with a critical semifinal showdown against Romania.

Victory over Romania would advance the Turkish squad to face either Slovakia or Kosovo in an away playoff final, with World Cup entry at stake.

The playoff semifinals are scheduled for March 26, 2026, followed by the finals on March 31, 2026.

Next summer's global football showcase will span three host nations—the US, Canada, and Mexico—running from June 11 through July 19, 2026.

Complete Group Allocations:
Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, European playoff D winner

Group B: Canada, European playoff A winner, Qatar, Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, European playoff C winner

Group E: Germany, Curacao, Cote d'Ivoire, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, European playoff B winner, Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Cabo Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group I: France, Senegal, FIFA playoff 2 winner, Norway

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, FIFA playoff 1 winner, Uzbekistan, Colombia

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

MENAFN06122025000045017169ID1110445545



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search