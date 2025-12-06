403
Europe Sees Its "Worst" Wildfire Season on Record in 2025
(MENAFN) Continental fire devastation has reached unprecedented levels this year, with preliminary assessments from the European Forest Fire Information Service (EFFIS) confirming 2025 as Europe's most catastrophic wildfire season since monitoring commenced nearly two decades ago.
The escalating crisis underscores a dangerous trajectory: fire seasons are extending in duration while blazes grow more ferocious, EFFIS analysis reveals. Initial calculations for 2025 indicate the scorched territory will eclipse every documented year since the agency launched systematic data collection in 2006.
This grim milestone follows the European Commission's Joint Research Centre (JRC) 2024 Forest Fires Report, which documented 383,317 hectares consumed by flames across Europe. Though periodic precipitation reduced that figure below 2023's staggering 500,000-hectare toll, it still exceeded the 17-year benchmark of 354,185 hectares.
The 2024 season witnessed 8,343 separate fire incidents—a figure more than quadruple the historical norm.
Five EU nations bore the heaviest damage: Bulgaria, Greece, Italy, Portugal, and Spain collectively suffered 334,940 hectares of destroyed landscape.
Beyond EU borders, participants in the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM)—including Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Türkiye, and Ukraine—experienced devastating losses. Ukraine accounted for half the total burned area among UCPM countries, with numerous fires erupting along active warfare zones.
EFFIS surveillance data confirms Europe's wildfire dynamics are transforming at an alarming pace.
The convergence of more frequent ignitions, heightened fire intensity, and extended burning seasons is straining continental firefighting infrastructure beyond previous capacity limits.
EU authorities emphasize that bolstering emergency response capabilities alone cannot suffice. Comprehensive strategies—encompassing integrated wildfire management frameworks, nature-based prevention solutions, and enhanced landscape stewardship—represent critical imperatives for confronting Europe's accelerating wildfire emergency.
