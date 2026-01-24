Squash: Anahat Singh Advances To Second Round In New York, Abhay Singh Loses
World No. 31 Anahat defeated England's Lucy Turmel with scores of 11-3, 11-6, 9-11, 13-11, and will next face Japanese sixth seed Satomi Watanabe.
Meanwhile, men's World No. 29 Abhay was defeated by Spain's Iker Pajares with scores of 4-11, 11-4, 7-11, 11-3, 3-11.
Earlier this month, Anahat was defeated in four tightly contested matches in the women's Under-19 final of the esteemed British Junior Open squash tournament, held at the University of Birmingham.
Anahat lost the final to French second seed Lauren Baltayan with scores of 9-11, 11-7, 3-11, 9-11 in what was her ninth BJO final across various age groups.
She reached her first-ever women's under-19 final at the prestigious squash event by defeating Egypt's Malika El Karaksy (3/4) 11-8, 11-7, 11-9 in just 28 minutes in the semifinal.
Anahat defeated Malika in last year's BJO U-17 final and in the World Junior Championships quarterfinals, repeatedly targeting the front corners and converting those chances into winners, winning the match in straight games during the tournament's 100th-anniversary edition.
The Delhi player had a breakout year in 2025, reaching her highest world ranking of 28 in just her second season on the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tour and defeating two top-20 players. Recently, the top seed and world No. 29 narrowly defeated former World No. 10 Joshna Chinappa 11-8, 11-13, 11-13, 11-6, 11-8 in the final of the HCL Squash Indian Tour 4 at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai.
In November, Anahat demonstrated her skill by narrowly defeating the seasoned Chinappa 3-2 in a thrilling all-Indian women's final at the Daly College SRFI Indian Open squash in Indore. As the top seed and then-ranked 33rd worldwide, Anahat triumphed in a 55-minute match, with scores of 11-8, 11-13, 11-9, 6-11, 11-9, to claim her 13th PSA title.
Abhay Singh earlier helped India win the maiden Squash World Cup after registering a commanding 3–0 victory over top seeds Hong Kong, China, in the final at Express Avenue Mall in Chennai.
The victory marked a significant moment for Indian squash, as the team became only the fifth nation to win a major World Squash team event.
The mixed-team World Cup featured 12 teams from around the world, with India entering the final, eager to move past their disappointment from the 2023 semi-final exit, which had also taken place on the same court. With support from a lively home crowd, the hosts delivered an excellent performance to secure the title.
