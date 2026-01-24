403
Turkish FM Fidan says YPG/SDF does not represent Syrian Kurds
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday that the YPG/SDF terror group cannot be considered a legitimate representative of Syrian Kurds, according to reports.
“These are not independent actors. They are not actors that represent Syrian Kurds,” he said. “This is a reality. These people are the Syrian branch of an illegal structure with political objectives spanning four parts.”
Fidan addressed claims that there may be varying power centers within the YPG/SDF, including the role played by SDF leader Mazloum Abdi. He emphasized that Abdi is merely “a figure put on display,” stressing that the organization itself functions as an extension of the PKK/KCK terror network.
He added that any sincere effort toward progress should begin with the withdrawal of non-Syrian PKK elements from Syrian territory.
Commenting on recent developments, Fidan said there could be room to prolong the four-day ceasefire between the government and the group, which came into force on Jan. 20, as part of arrangements for transferring ISIS (Daesh) detainees from Syria to Iraq.
“Ideally, the transfer of Daesh prisoners from Syria should take place. While this is happening, the existing non-conflict environment needs to be maintained,” he noted.
Highlighting the fragile situation on the ground, Fidan pointed out that the presence of US troops and Daesh prisoners has further complicated tensions between the SDF and government forces.
When asked whether Damascus might carry out a military operation in Ayn al-Arab, Hasakah, or Qamishli if talks fail during the ceasefire period, Fidan said there is an ongoing process, facilitated by the United States, aimed at implementing the agreement reached on Jan. 18.
