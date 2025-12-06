403
Massive Wildfires Tear Through New South Wales
(MENAFN) Devastating wildfires tore through New South Wales' Mid North and Central Coast regions Saturday, leveling up to 16 residences and threatening additional properties as authorities scrambled to issue urgent evacuation orders.
New South Wales Rural Fire Service declared emergency protocols for multiple zones as flames advanced rapidly through populated areas. The agency warned residents near the Koolewong Nimbin Road sector that "an emergency warning is in place for the Nimbin Road Koolewong area due to a bush fire burning in a southerly direction behind Glenrock Parade towards Lara Street," instructing those along Nimbin Road, Glenrock Parade, Lara St and Nimala Ave to evacuate without delay.
Located approximately 87.7 kilometers (54.4 miles) north of Sydney, Koolewong's Central Coast community faced imminent danger as firefighters battled advancing blazes.
Additional emergency alerts covered Baerami, Baerami Creek, Widden, Yarrawa and Kerrabee districts, where officials told remaining residents to shelter in place immediately, stating it is "now too late to leave."
Rail service through impacted zones has been suspended, an Australian broadcasting agency reported.
Senior meteorologist Dean Narramore warned that extreme heat combined with powerful, erratic wind gusts created "a perfect combination for fires to develop and grow if they do get going."
