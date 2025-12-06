403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Togg Leads Türkiye’s EV Market with Strong November Sales
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s homegrown electric vehicle (EV) brand Togg emerged as the dominant player in the Turkish EV sector in November, with its T10X and T10F models performing strongly, according to data from the Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association (ODMD).
Overall car sales in Türkiye experienced a 10.96% year-on-year increase during January–November, reaching a total of 938,177 units. Sales of light commercial vehicles also rose by 7.13% to 238,603 units during the same timeframe. When combined, total car and light commercial vehicle sales surpassed 1.1 million units, marking a 10.16% annual growth.
In November alone, combined car and light commercial vehicle sales climbed 9.82% compared with the same month last year, totaling 132,984 units. Passenger car sales specifically saw a 10.78% rise, reaching 104,795 units, while light commercial vehicles increased 6.38% to 28,189 units.
Togg’s T10F and T10X models were the top-selling EVs in November. Notably, the T10F secured the 10th spot among all best-selling cars in Türkiye during that month.
During November, the T10F sold 2,366 units and the T10X accounted for 1,896 units, giving a combined total of 4,235 vehicles. The Tesla Model Y remained the market leader in EV sales with 2,535 units, followed by KG Mobility at 1,209, Opel at 771, and Volvo at 738.
Tesla had not made the Model Y available for purchase in October, but the vehicle returned to the market in November with a refreshed order queue. Meanwhile, Togg’s T10F showed steady sales growth, recording 1,194 units in September after the start of preorders, 2,532 units in October, and 2,366 units in November.
Overall car sales in Türkiye experienced a 10.96% year-on-year increase during January–November, reaching a total of 938,177 units. Sales of light commercial vehicles also rose by 7.13% to 238,603 units during the same timeframe. When combined, total car and light commercial vehicle sales surpassed 1.1 million units, marking a 10.16% annual growth.
In November alone, combined car and light commercial vehicle sales climbed 9.82% compared with the same month last year, totaling 132,984 units. Passenger car sales specifically saw a 10.78% rise, reaching 104,795 units, while light commercial vehicles increased 6.38% to 28,189 units.
Togg’s T10F and T10X models were the top-selling EVs in November. Notably, the T10F secured the 10th spot among all best-selling cars in Türkiye during that month.
During November, the T10F sold 2,366 units and the T10X accounted for 1,896 units, giving a combined total of 4,235 vehicles. The Tesla Model Y remained the market leader in EV sales with 2,535 units, followed by KG Mobility at 1,209, Opel at 771, and Volvo at 738.
Tesla had not made the Model Y available for purchase in October, but the vehicle returned to the market in November with a refreshed order queue. Meanwhile, Togg’s T10F showed steady sales growth, recording 1,194 units in September after the start of preorders, 2,532 units in October, and 2,366 units in November.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment