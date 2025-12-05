Eight Arab Islamic Countries Express Concern Over Israeli Statements On Opening Rafah Crossing In One Direction To Allow Gaza Residents To Cross Into Egypt

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Foreign Ministers of the State of Qatar; the Arab Republic of Egypt; the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; the United Arab Emirates; the Republic of Indonesia; the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; the Republic of Turkiye; and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have expressed grave concern regarding statements made by the Israeli entity concerning opening the Rafah crossing in one direction to allow residents of the Gaza Strip to cross into the Arab Republic of Egypt.

In a statement today, the ministers reiterated their complete rejection of any attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land and emphasized the necessity of full adherence to the plan of US President Donald Trump, which includes opening the Rafah crossing in both directions, guaranteeing freedom of movement for residents, and not forcing any Gazans to leave.

They further emphasized the need to create suitable conditions for them to remain on their land and participate in building their homeland within a comprehensive vision for restoring stability and improving their humanitarian situation.

The ministers reiterated their appreciation for President Trump's commitment to establishing peace in the region and emphasized the importance of moving forward with the full implementation of his plan without delay or obstruction, in order to achieve security and peace and consolidate the foundations of regional stability.

In this context, the ministers stressed the need to fully establish a ceasefire, end the suffering of civilians, ensure the unrestricted and unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, initiate early recovery and reconstruction efforts, and create the conditions for the Palestinian Authority to resume its responsibilities in the Gaza Strip, thus establishing a new phase of security and stability in the region.

The ministers affirmed their countries' readiness to continue working and coordinating with the United States and all relevant regional and international parties to ensure the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and all related Security Council resolutions, and to provide a conducive environment for achieving a just, comprehensive, and sustainable peace in accordance with international law and the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 borders, including the occupied territories of Gaza and the West Bank, with East Jerusalem as its capital.