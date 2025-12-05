AMS Bekins Expands Its Bay Area Footprint With The Opening Of New Location In Danville, CA

MENAFN - GetNews)



Danville, CA - AMS Bekins, a well-established Bay Area moving and relocation company, is announcing the opening of a new service location in Danville, California. This expansion reinforces AMS Bekins' commitment to providing high-quality moving services within the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond.

New Danville Office to Extend Local Moving Coverage

The new branch is located at 3420 Fostoria Way #200A, Danville, CA 94526. This addition will allow AMS Bekins to offer its full suite of moving and relocation services locally to Danville and surrounding East Bay communities - improving accessibility and response times for residents, families, and businesses in the region.

Full-Service Moving Solutions: From Local Moves to Long-Distance & Specialized Relocations

As with all its locations, AMS Bekins will offer a comprehensive range of moving and storage services from the Danville office. These include:



Local household moving across the Bay Area.

Long-distance and interstate moves, via partnership with Bekins Van Lines.

Corporate and office relocation (employee moves, business relocations, commercial moves).

Packing and unpacking services, including professional packing materials and expertise.

Specialty and delicate-item handling (e.g. pianos, antiques, artwork, heavy items) - leveraging Bekins' full-service moving infrastructure. Short-term and long-term storage solutions, when clients need flexibility around move-in dates or timing.

This ensures that both local residents and those relocating across California or further can rely on AMS Bekins for comprehensive support and seamless transitions.

Legacy of Experience - Trusted, Licensed, and Highly Rated

AMS Bekins is a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated company with deep roots in the Bay Area moving industry.



The company has been in business since 1949.

It is among the most trusted moving companies in the Bay Area, having served over 250,000 customers over its decades of operations.

AMS Bekins is licensed and accredited: it holds valid licenses from the relevant California regulatory agency and is an A+-rated member of Better Business Bureau (BBB). As an established agent of Bekins Van Lines, AMS Bekins benefits from a broad network for long-distance and interstate relocations.

This combination of longstanding experience, licensing, and high customer satisfaction preserves AMS Bekins' reputation for dependable and professional moving services.

Strategic Expansion Reflects Growth and Commitment to Bay Area Clients

The opening of the Danville location aligns with AMS Bekins' broader strategy to expand its reach and offer localized moving support throughout the Bay Area. Previously, the company's main Bay Area office was based in Brisbane, CA (at 444 Valley Drive, Brisbane, CA 94005).

With this expansion, AMS Bekins aims to reduce travel times, improve availability of local crews for East Bay moves, and provide faster, more flexible service to meet the demand of residents and businesses in Danville and nearby areas.

Accessible Online Resources and Easy Booking

Clients interested in scheduling a move or learning more about AMS Bekins' services can visit the company's official website at bekinsmovingservice.

The website provides:



A quote request form for both local and long-distance moves AMS Bekins.

Complete descriptions of all services offered, including local moving, long-distance relocation, corporate moving, packing/unpacking, specialty item handling, and storage solutions. Service coverage information across multiple Bay Area counties.

This makes it easy for customers to plan, request estimates, and coordinate relocations directly with AMS Bekins.

Looking Ahead: Reliable, Customer-Focused Moves for Danville and Beyond

With the new Danville location now open, AMS Bekins underscores its commitment to delivering safe, efficient, and customer-focused relocations across Northern California. Whether for a nearby move within the Bay Area, a corporate relocation, or a long-distance transfer, AMS Bekins aims to offer a moving experience that is reliable, transparent, and tailored to each customer's unique needs.

As the company grows, its core philosophy remains unchanged: to help people move - safely, securely, and with the utmost respect for their belongings.

About AMS Bekins

AMS Bekins has been family-owned and operated by the Wolfe family since 1949 over three generations of experience in the relocation industry, AMS Bekins approaches every move with the simple, guiding philosophy:“Help People.”

Over the decades, AMS Bekins has served hundreds of thousands of Bay Area families, combining local expertise with a full-service moving offering - from packing and loading to transport, unpacking and secure storage.

As an agent of Bekins Van Lines - one of America's oldest and largest moving & storage companies founded in 1891 - AMS Bekins benefits from a legacy of innovation and a nationwide moving network.

AMS Bekins remains committed to providing dependable, professional and customer-centered relocation services - whether for local moves within the Bay Area or long-distance relocations across the United States - adhering to high standards of safety, care, and customer satisfaction.