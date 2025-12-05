MENA Golf Tour Triumph: Chris Wood Secures First Title With Algarve One-Shot Victory

England's Chris Wood captured his first MENA Golf Tour title with a composed final-round 5-under 67, finishing 16-under 200 to claim a thrilling one-shot victory at the 54-hole Rolear Algarve Classic at Amendoeira Golf Resort's O'Connor Course.

The 38-year-old started the day with a one-shot lead and held off Scotland's Aidan O'Hagan, who carded an identical 67 to finish second at 15-under. Germany's Max Schmitt delivered the round of the day with a bogey-free, nine-under 63 to surge into third at 13-under.

Wood's week was defined by extraordinary consistency. He played 52 holes without a dropped shot before a single bogey at the 17th on the final day, finishing the tournament with 17 birdies, just one bogey, and the rest pars.

“It was a great start. I hit a lovely pitch into the first to a foot, another good pitch for about eight feet on the second, held a nice putt from 20 feet on the third,” said Wood, who opened with three straight birdies.“I felt very in control today, so yeah, I'm really pleased.”

The three-time DP World Tour winner and former Ryder Cup player praised O'Hagan's challenge.“Fair play to him. He hit some great shots on the back nine. I missed a couple of greens, managed to get up and down two out of those three. He was there all day long, really.”

Wood also credited his caddie Chris Lloyd, a fellow Bristolian and former playing partner, for helping him stay focused.“I'm so into what I'm doing and me and Lloydy, what we're doing out there,” he said.

Reflecting on the victory, Wood added:“I'm gutted that I bogeyed the 17th – that was my only bogey all week. But to finish my season with a win is amazing. I've got some work that I want to get into over the winter and have a little break, but come out ready for the first couple in Egypt.”

O'Hagan, 21, mounted a spirited challenge, sharing the first-round lead with Wood and keeping pressure on throughout, even nearly forcing a play-off with a putt on the 18th.

Schmitt's bogey-free 63 featured nine birdies and showcased his rapid pace around the O'Connor Course.“To be fair, I wasn't playing my best all year long, so I didn't think about it at all. But it's really nice to finish maybe my season on a high,” he said.

Three players tied for fourth at 10-under: Czech Republic's Dominik Pavoucek (67), Scotland's Sebastian Sandin (68), and Italy's Marco Florioli (68).

UAE's Ahmad Skaik demonstrated determination to play through pain, posting an even-par 72 in the final round to finish four-over, earning his first professional cheque in just his second event.

“My body was feeling better today after the massage, and I was hitting the ball better, which meant I gave myself more chances for birdies,” said Skaik.“It feels good to get a paycheck for the first time and hopefully the first of many. If you had told me at the beginning of the week that I'd make the cut and shoot a low third round, I wouldn't have believed it.”

Wood's win earns $18,000 from the $100,000 prize fund and valuable Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points as the MENA Golf Tour continues its relaunched season. The tour now heads to Egypt for four events in January and February before moving to Morocco.

Final Leaderboard:

Chris Wood (Eng) 65-68-67 – 200

Aidan O'Hagan (Sco) 65-69-67 – 201

Max Schmitt (Ger) 71-69-63 – 203

