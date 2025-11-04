Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-11-04 03:16:21
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:27 AM EST - Oncolytics Biotech Inc: Announced the formation of its Gastrointestinal Tumor Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), a group of leading oncology experts assembled to guide the Company's clinical and regulatory strategy for developing pelareorep as a treatment for GI cancers. Oncolytics Biotech Inc shares N are trading off $0.10 at $0.99.

MENAFN04112025000212011056ID1110295309



Baystreet.ca

