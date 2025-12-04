Dr. Gregory Facemyer Announces New Scholarship For Medical Students To Advance Preventative Healthcare Leadership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Gregory Facemyer Scholarship for Medical Students is now officially accepting applications for the 2026 academic cycle, extending a nationwide invitation to undergraduate students who plan to pursue careers as Medical Doctors. This announcement reflects the ongoing commitment of Dr. Gregory Facemyer to support future doctors who demonstrate dedication to Preventative Medicine, community wellness, and patient-centered healthcare. With a strong focus on academic promise and clarity of vision, the scholarship aims to identify students prepared to contribute meaningfully to the evolving field of modern medicine.

Applicants must submit an original essay of 750–1,000 words responding to the prompt:

“Describe how you envision the role of Preventative Medicine in the future of healthcare, and explain how you plan to contribute as a Physician to advancing patient wellness and community health.”

Essays will be evaluated for originality, depth of thought, clarity of expression, and alignment with principles rooted in Preventative Medicine and patient-first practice. The scholarship encourages students to reflect on the critical shifts shaping healthcare-including the growing importance of prevention, early intervention, and long-term community health outcomes.

Dr. Gregory Facemyer, MD, FAAFP, is a Board Certified Family Medicine Physician with more than 25 years of experience in Preventative Medicine, primary care, and community-focused health services. His career includes national recognitions such as America's Top Doctors 2025 and multiple distinctions from Ohio Top Docs, reflecting his continued dedication to excellence in patient care. In addition to his long-standing clinical leadership, Dr. Gregory Facemyer is the immediate past former Lead Physician of NEOMED Health Care, where he helped strengthen one of Northeast Ohio's most impactful primary care networks. His work as a Clinical Professor at Northeast Ohio Medical University further demonstrates his commitment to mentoring future doctors and shaping the medical leaders of tomorrow.

The scholarship is open to undergraduate students enrolled at accredited colleges and universities across the United States. Applicants must clearly express their intention to pursue a career as a Medical Doctor and demonstrate insight into the role of Preventative Medicine within the future of healthcare. Submissions are due by May 15, 2026, and the selected recipient will be announced on June 15, 2026.

By encouraging students to examine the expanding role of Preventative Medicine, the Dr. Gregory Facemyer Scholarship for Medical Students highlights the importance of preparing doctors who understand that medicine extends beyond treatment-it includes long-term wellness, early prevention, and community health advancement. The scholarship reflects the values that Dr. Gregory Facemyer has upheld throughout his career: service, education, and dedication to patient well-being.

This initiative offers undergraduate students a meaningful opportunity to articulate their vision for modern healthcare and position themselves as future contributors to the medical field. Students can access full application details and essay guidelines through the official scholarship website.

Application Details

Eligibility: Undergraduate students enrolled at accredited U.S. colleges or universities with plans to become a Medical Doctor.

Essay Requirement: 750–1,000-word original essay addressing the provided prompt

Deadline: May 15, 2026

Winner Announcement: June 15, 2026

Contact Information

Spokesperson: Dr. Gregory Facemyer

Organization: Dr. Gregory Facemyer Scholarship for Medical Students

Website: drgregoryfacemyerscholarship

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at