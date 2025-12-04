Our Countries Are Tied With A Solid, Time-Proven Friendship, Says Russian Defence Minister

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov said on Thursday that the friendship between India and Russia is based on mutual respect.

Belousov noted the time-tested friendship between both the nations while speaking to the Indian delegation led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the 22nd India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation ministerial meeting.

"As you just said, our countries are tied with a solid, time-proven friendship, which is based on mutual respect. And on our way here, while we were in the car discussing various things, we came to the common ground that we are binded with a very deep tradition, which are very typical for the Russian and Indian nations," he said.

He appreciated the hospitality he got upon arrival in India.

"I am sincerely glad to meet you once again on Indian soil. We are grateful for the hospitality shown to us from the first minutes of stay in Delhi," he said.

Belousov said that the bilateral relations have a strategic character and the partnership with India is a key factor for balance in the South Asian region.

"This year we mark 80th anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, and I personally thank the Indian delegation for the participation in the solemn activities, which were organised in Moscow in May this year. Our bilateral relations have a strategic character, and the partnership with India is a key factor for the balance in South Asian region and the global stability in general," he said.

He also congratulated India on the occasion of Navy Day.

"Russia actively cooperates in full scale with India in formation of the new outlook of the Army, Air Force, and the Navy. And using this opportunity, let me congratulate you, the command, and all Indian sailors with the National Navy Day," he said.

He said that the intergovernmental commission on military and military-technical cooperation brings mutually beneficial decisions in the military domain.

"Distinguished Minister, the intergovernmental commission on military and military-technical cooperation brings the huge dedication in taking part in taking effective and mutually beneficial decisions in the military domain. Today we sum up its work and define the new tasks for the future," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that Russia remains India's strategic partner in technology and defence despite the recent geopolitical developments.

Speaking at the 22nd India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military & Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) ministerial meeting at Manekshaw Centre here, Singh said that the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will further strengthen the special privileged partnership between the two nations.