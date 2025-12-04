Free Shuttle Bus Service To 'Associated Activities Arab Cup Qatar 2025' Venues At Asian Town, Barwa Baraha, And Kreeq Sports

Free shuttle buses began transporting fans to the venues of“Associated Activities Arab Cup Qatar 2025” at Asian Town, Barwa Baraha, and Kreeq Sports yesterday (December 4).

The service, organised by the Workers Support and Insurance Fund in coordination with Karwa, starts from 3pm to 7pm, deploying buses from Umm Ghuwailina (parking opposite Toyota signal) and Salahuddeen Street (opposite Al Asmakh (Bukhari) Masjid and near Al Watan Centre) to the event locations.

The return service will start from 9pm until 12am to the pickup locations. The free shuttle services will be available today (Friday); on December 11-12; and on Qatar National Day (December 18).

The“Associated Activities of Arab Cup Qatar 2025” are held at the car parking area of the cricket stadium in Asian Town within the Doha Industrial Area, as well as the football ground of Barwa Baraha managed by Waseef.

A musical concert featuring artists from Pakistan will take place on all event days at Kreeq Sports Stadium, located behind Barwa Village and opposite Madinatna and the associated activities in Al Khor will be hosted by the Barwa Recreation Complex in the Al Khor Industrial Area.

The Activities include free screening of the "Arab Cup Qatar 2025" matches, cultural and traditional shows by communities and school teams, and musical concert by local bands and talent show by the audience.

The organising committee also arranged valuable prizes for the public through raffle draw, safety and security awareness programmes by various departments of the Ministry of Interior and free diabetic and blood pressure checkup by private clinics.