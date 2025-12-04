Tesla's Reliability Reputation Gets A Boost As Elon Musk-Led EV Giant Enters Consumer Reports' Top 10 List

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has made it to the top 10 list for reliability according to the latest Consumer Reports ranking.

The Elon Musk-led EV giant ranked ninth in new-car reliability and fifth in maintenance and repair costs, according to Consumer Reports.

Tesla's rankings across metrics, as per Consumer Reports | Consumer Reports

According to a Bloomberg report, Tesla has moved up Consumer Reports' reliability rankings this year, from 17th in 2024 and 27th out of 28 brands in 2022.

Tesla shares were up nearly 1% in Tuesday morning's trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the 'bullish' territory at the time of writing.

