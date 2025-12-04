BTC/USD Forex Signal 04/12: Targets $95K (Chart)
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 95,000. Add a stop-loss at 90,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 90,000. Add a stop-loss at 90,000.
In a separate statement this week, he said that the company had over $1 billion in reserves to make these payments. Still, there is a risk that some of the copycats will start selling now that the business model is not working a it used to in the past.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the BTC/USD pair rebounded to over 93,000 this week. This was a major milestone as the coin crashed to 80,400 last week as the crypto market crash intensified.The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the MACD indicators have pointed upwards, a sign that it is gaining momentum. However, it remains below the 50-day moving average and the Supertrend indicators.Therefore, the BTC/USD pair will likely continue rising as bulls target the psychological point at 95,000. On the other hand, a move below the support at 90,000 will invalidate the bullish outlook.Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
