Tezpur University Appoints Pro-VC Amid Campus Turmoil Students Intensify Protest

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Dec 4 (IANS) A fresh wave of unrest swept through Tezpur University on Thursday night after the Board of Management (BoM) appointed junior professor member Dr. Joya Chakraborty as Pro-Vice Chancellor, a move that immediately drew sharp reactions from students who have been agitating for months against the present administration.

The decision, announced while the post of Vice-Chancellor remains mired in controversy, has been criticised by student groups as an attempt to reinforce the influence of the current leadership.

Protesters alleged that Dr. Chakraborty is closely aligned with Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh, who has reportedly gone into hiding amid allegations of corruption, favouritism and administrative lapses.

Students argued that the appointment undermines their ongoing demand for a transparent and independent leadership.

“We want a Vice-Chancellor, not a Pro-Vice Chancellor,” they said, cautioning that the development would further escalate demonstrations rather than restore order on campus.

For over two months, Tezpur University has been at the centre of a sustained agitation involving students, faculty and staff.

Demonstrations have ranged from sit-in protests and rallies to boycotts of administrative activities, with repeated appeals to the Union government to intervene and initiate corrective action.

Student leaders also pointed out that Dr. Chakraborty had not been seen supporting or participating in any of the protest efforts, raising concerns about neutrality.

The controversy unfolded a day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commented on the situation, saying he had spoken to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Chief Minister said he urged the Centre to appoint a Pro-Vice Chancellor to maintain academic functioning while an impartial probe into the conduct of the Vice-Chancellor was underway.

“I spoke with Hon'ble Union Minister of Education Shri @dpradhanbjp today regarding the present situation at Tezpur University. I urged the Hon'ble Minister to appoint a Pro-Vice Chancellor immediately, pending an impartial enquiry into the conduct of the present Vice Chancellor, so that academic stability is maintained. I am confident that with the support of the Hon'ble Minister, the issues will be resolved at the earliest,” Sarma posted on X.