Motown Artist Creates 'Celebration Of Life' Opera

New Gold Music Ltd. December 2, 2025

Motown Artist creates one act opera, premiered in Poland August 14, 2025 in English. The recording of the opera will be released worldwide January 9th. The opera will be performed again in Poland August 2026, in Polish!



Kazimierz A Story of Love and Destiny, an opera in one act. This joyful Celebration of Life, Love, Fate and Destiny, is Thrilling Audiences with its inspiring melodies, philosophy and emotional connectivity! This 44-minute work is available to be presented as a Cantata in Concert, or staged opera.

William Goldstein is preparing for the 2026 -27 season of his Real Time Concerts, where the entire program is created in real time. These include Audience Participation, Collaborative Compositions, creating in real time with others, as well as Instantly Composing Scores to Film in Concert.

William Goldstein has scored over 50 Movie and Television projects, including Fame and The Miracle Worker. He has been a recording artist for both Motown and CBS Masterworks. His own label is distributed worldwide by The Orchard with over 70 albums currently available averaging about 6,000,000 streams monthly. He has written on the arts for The New York Times and The Los Angeles Times. He has been a pioneer in the use of computers and electronic instruments in music. Since 2011 he has received international recognition for his ability to create music in real time, continuing the tradition of the great 18th and 19th century composer pianists.