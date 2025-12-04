Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Earthquake hits southern Xinjiang in China


2025-12-04 07:54:46
(MENAFN) A moderate earthquake measuring 5.8 struck southern Xinjiang in northwestern China on Thursday, according to the US Geological Survey. The tremor occurred at approximately 3:44 p.m. local time (0744 GMT) in Tumxuk County, with a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

There were no immediate reports of damage following the quake. Chinese authorities, however, recorded a slightly higher magnitude of 6.0, as noted by the China Earthquake Networks Center and reported by state media.

Reports also indicated that the earthquake affected Aheqi County in the Kizilsu Kyrgyz Autonomous Prefecture, extending the tremor’s impact across multiple areas in southern Xinjiang.

