Carter Publishing, Co. Launches With Groundbreaking Publication On Non-Fuel Electromagnetic Engines
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A new force in technical publishing has arrived. Carter Publishing, Co., based in Branson, Missouri, launches with a mission to spotlight breakthrough innovations that redefine the future of energy and engineering.
The company's debut title introduces a pioneering study of the Trump Electric Engine -a revolutionary design in electromagnetic power transmission. Unlike conventional electric motors or combustion engines, the Trump Electric Engine harnesses the raw pulling force of electromagnets to generate rotary motion, offering a new pathway for delivering mechanical energy to a wide range of applications in industry, transportation, and beyond.
“Carter Publishing was founded to share knowledge that sparks progress,” said Harold Carter, founder of Carter Publishing.“The Trump Electric Engine is more than an invention-it's a bold vision for the future of power technology. By publishing this research, we aim to inspire engineers, innovators, and problem-solvers worldwide.”
About Carter Publishing, Co.
Carter Publishing, Co., headquartered in Branson, Missouri, is dedicated to releasing high-impact technical works that highlight the next generation of energy and engine technologies. With publications like the Trump Electric Engine, Carter Publishing seeks to empower the global engineering community to innovate, accelerate, and shape the future of power.
Contact:
Carter Publishing, Co.
108 B Saint Andrews Street
Branson, MO 65616
Phone: (417) 213-1859
