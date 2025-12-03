MS Dhoni's Business Ventures: Exploring Ex-India Captain's Empire Beyond The Cricket Field

Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni has become a savvy entrepreneur, investing in sports, tech startups, F & B, fintech, film production, and real estate, showcasing his sharp business acumen and eye for long-term growth across diverse sectors.

Former India and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has often been hailed as one of the greatest cricketing minds of his generation. As the India captain, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter has led the national side to numerous victories, including winning the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy, cementing his legacy both on and off the field.

In IPL, Dhoni is one of the most successful captains as led Chennai Super Kings to five titles, which is a joint record for the most triumphs, alongside Mumbai Indians, in the history of the league. On the field, MS Dhoni is often known for his calm demeanour, tactical acumen, and sharp finishing abilities, which were evident throughout his career. Even under pressure, the legendary captain remained composed, making calculated decisions that often turned matches in India's and CSK's favour.

While off the field, MS Dhoni has been building his own empire, investing his diverse businesses ranging from sports, technology, food and beverage, fintech, and real estate, making his fortune grow steadily while establishing himself as a savvy entrepreneur beyond cricket.

Let's take a look at how Dhoni is building an investment portfolio, turning his off-field success into a thriving business empire.

Coming from a cricketing background, it was natural for MS Dhoni to invest in sports ventures. The former India captain's sports investments include co-owning the Indian Super League (ISL) team Chennaiyin FC and a superbike racing team (Mahi Racing Team India). Dhoni also co-founded the now-defunct Hockey India League franchise Ranchi Rays, willingness to support leagues beyond cricket.

MS Dhoni has started his own sportswear and fitness brand, SEVEN, focusing on performance-oriented apparel and gear that resonate with athletes and sports enthusiasts alike. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter's investments in sports ventures reflect his commitment to growing sports infrastructure and nurturing talent across India.

Considering that technology has become a key driver in innovation and growth, MS Dhoni has invested in multiple startups and tech investors that are shaping the future of health, sports, and digital services. The former India captain is involved in startups like Garuda Aerospace, EMotorasd, Tagda Raho, Run Adam, HomeLane, and Acko, further diversifying his portfolio and strengthening his presence in India's rapidly expanding startup ecosystem.

Recently, MS Dhoni invested in Bengaluru-based health startup, Superhealth, strengthening his commitment to supporting innovative ventures in the healthcare space. Dhoni's investments in tech and startup ventures highlight his interest in future-ready businesses that align with evolving consumer needs.

Beyond sports and tech, MS Dhoni has also made his investments in food and beverage businesses. The 44-year-old ventured into the hospitality business by starting Hotel Mahi Residency' in Ranchi, and made his investments in food and beverage businesses like 7Ink Brews, House of Briyan, helping it expand rapidly with plans for 120–150 kitchens.

Dhoni also promotes organic farming and invests in his agri-based startups like Shaka Harry, a brand pushing plant-based foods into the mainstream. Interestingly, MS Dhoni is also into organic farming and the agriculture business as he owns a large farmhouse in Ranchi, where he produces organic vegetables and fruits that are supplied across the states.

MS Dhoni has further expanded his investment portfolio by backing emerging fintech platforms that focus on insurance, digital payments, and financial accessibility. Former India and CSK captain has invested in fintech platforms like Khatabook, Rigi, and Centricity, reflecting his growing interest in the future of financial technology.

Since the financial world continues to shift toward digital-first solutions, MS Dhoni's investments in these fintech platforms underline his ability to identify sectors with long-term growth potential.

Apart from investing in sports tech, health, food and beverage ventures, MS Dhoni has further built his own empire by starting his own production company alongside his wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni, 'Dhoni Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.'. The company produces films and series, primarily in southern languages, given Dhoni's popularity and regional fanbase, allowing him to leverage his brand beyond cricket.

The Tamil movie 'Let's Get Married' was the first release under Dhoni Entertainment, making his debut as a producer and signalling his entry into the entertainment industry. His venturing into the entertainment industry by starting his own production company aim to diversify and leverage his brand beyond cricket.

MS Dhoni has diversified his portfolio further by making investments in real estate ventures. Apart from owning a large acre of farmhouse and a residential complex in Ranchi, Dhoni has invested in commercial and residential projects in India.

Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi, have owned a luxury apartment in Mumbai, a residential colony in Pune, and a Holiday villa in Goa, further cementing his presence in premium real estate and showcasing his interest in high-value, lifestyle-oriented properties across the country. In March this year, Dhoni's family office invested in a real estate startup venture, SILA, showcasing his interest in institutional-scale real estate ventures beyond properties.