Putin's India Visit To Deepen Strategic Ties, Boost Trade And Nuclear Cooperation: Kremlin

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to India will deliver "significant outcomes" across strategic, defence, energy and trade sectors, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The visit, he said during an online media briefing organised by Sputnik News at the India Habitat Centre here, is set to further consolidate a relationship rooted in "mutual understanding, partnership and a shared vision of global affairs based on the rule of law".

Peskov underscored the historical depth of the partnership, noting that Moscow has stood "shoulder to shoulder" with India in crucial phases of its growth.

He emphasised that strategic and defence cooperation remain“sensitive areas,” but reaffirmed Russia's readiness to share its expanded expertise in various domains, including emerging technologies.

Energy and nuclear cooperation are expected to feature prominently in the talks between President Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Peskov said Russia continues to supply energy to India at competitive prices, calling it a "mutual benefit".

On the nuclear front, he confirmed ongoing collaboration and future projects, stating that Russian assistance has helped create“a separate sectoral ecosystem” within India's nuclear industry.

Trade is likely to be a key focus during the visit. Russia-India bilateral trade has touched $63 billion, with a target of crossing $100 billion before 2030.

However, Peskov acknowledged attempts by "some actors" to obstruct the trade relationship, in an indirect attack against the United States.

To address the current imbalance, he said Russia intends to increase imports from India.

A business congress involving companies from both countries will convene a day before President Putin's arrival to identify opportunities for boosting Indian exports, Peskov said.

On geopolitical issues, Peskov expressed appreciation for India's nuanced position on the Ukraine conflict, referencing Prime Minister Modi's statement that "this is not an era of war".

He said Russia values India's willingness to listen to Moscow's perspective, contrasting it with the lack of dialogue with Europe.

He also confirmed ongoing negotiations involving US interlocutors, adding that Moscow remains open to peaceful settlement efforts.

Addressing Moscow's growing ties with Beijing, Peskov said Russia seeks to enhance cooperation "in every field as far as India allows", stressing that the partnerships with India and China are both strong but independent.

Defence issues, including the S-400 missile defence system and the Sukhoi-57 fighter jets, are expected to come up during Putin's visit.

Peskov noted that Russian-origin platforms currently constitute 36 per cent of India's defence imports.

On counter-terrorism, Peskov condemned the recent blast in Delhi and reiterated Russia's long-standing solidarity with India against terrorism, calling for stronger international cooperation.

Peskov also said discussions are likely on the Chennai–Vladivostok maritime corridor, Chabahar port cooperation, and de-dollarisation trends, noting rising global interest in national currencies amid“unpredictability” in the international system.